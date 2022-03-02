Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
