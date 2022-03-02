Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

