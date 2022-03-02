Novacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $279,029.85 and approximately $76.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.08 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00073717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002015 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00270919 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

