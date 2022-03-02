Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novartis.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. 2,189,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novartis (NVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.