Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. 120,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,234. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

