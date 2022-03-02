Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,701. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 52,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

