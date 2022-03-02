Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.08

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$114.08 and last traded at C$111.19, with a volume of 1530354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.81. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

