Observer (OBSR) Hits Market Cap of $20.32 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $639,111.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

