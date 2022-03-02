OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.55. 1,048,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,786. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.23.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

