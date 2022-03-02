Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $6.16 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $812,800.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.50 or 0.06673800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.59 or 1.00058795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.