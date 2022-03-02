Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
