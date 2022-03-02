Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

