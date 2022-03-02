Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 1,036,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.37. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

