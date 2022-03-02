Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $388-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.90 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

