Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.81

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.81 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 4.42 ($0.06). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,386,764 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.