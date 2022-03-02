Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 508.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 978,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omeros by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.