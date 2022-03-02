Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.
About Omeros (Get Rating)
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
