Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,363. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

