OpenOcean (OOE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.08 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and $3.53 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.48 or 0.06767549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,390.12 or 0.99954715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002749 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

