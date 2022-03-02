Oppenheimer Weighs in on Main Street Capital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

MAIN stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

