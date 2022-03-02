OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0514 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $642,643.09 and $79,192.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

