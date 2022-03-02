Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

