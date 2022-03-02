Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 5.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $27.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $742.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $827.97 and a 200 day moving average of $881.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

