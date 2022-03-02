Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Equities analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

