Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. Outset Medical has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 48.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 248.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 552.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 270,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 170.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 583,371 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

