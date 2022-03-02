Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

OMI stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

