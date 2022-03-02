Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

PTVE opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

