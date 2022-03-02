ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $2,538.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,767.32 or 0.99947980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00269916 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

