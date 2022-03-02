Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Financial Contrast

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limelight Networks and Patient Portal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $217.63 million 2.41 -$54.76 million ($0.46) -8.46 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Limelight Networks and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 1 3 1 2.67 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.64, meaning that its stock price is 464% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -26.22% -24.94% -11.25% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Patient Portal Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Patient Portal Technologies (Get Rating)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

