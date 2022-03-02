Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,610 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

