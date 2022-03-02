Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 47,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after purchasing an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.