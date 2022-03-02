Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insider James Michael Holcomb Sells 66,730 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PTEN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 7,661,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

