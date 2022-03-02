Pawtocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.22 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.48 or 0.06698076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.62 or 1.00291326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

