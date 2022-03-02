PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,939,550. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

