PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.38. 131,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $228.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

