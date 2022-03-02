PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.49. 87,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.