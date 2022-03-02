PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.72. 145,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

