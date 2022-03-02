Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $247,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

