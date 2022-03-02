Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.32 and traded as high as C$10.97. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 947,632 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PEY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,571,500. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,314.42. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and sold 204,917 shares worth $2,056,403.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

