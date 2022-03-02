Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will announce $57.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $56.47 million. Pharming Group reported sales of $60.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full-year sales of $203.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pharming Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 8,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.
About Pharming Group (Get Rating)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
