Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.17. 53,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

