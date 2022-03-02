Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $384,122.06

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $384,122.06 and $9,767.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003692 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.