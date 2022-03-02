Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Gallagher sold 17,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $4,016,389.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,457 shares of company stock worth $7,705,101. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.45. 45,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,881. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $242.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

