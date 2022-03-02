PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of PLDT stock remained flat at $$36.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. PLDT has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.
PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHTCF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.