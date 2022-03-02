PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Announces Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMVP traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $43.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 351,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 160,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 135,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8,776.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

