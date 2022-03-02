PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,253. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $790.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95.

PMVP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29,702.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

