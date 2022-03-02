PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,253. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $790.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95.
PMVP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.