PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

PMVP opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $755.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $253,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

