PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

