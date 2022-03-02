Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. 297,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,432. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

