Polker Tops 1-Day Volume of $868,904.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $868,904.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.95 or 0.06732461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.95 or 0.99923310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.