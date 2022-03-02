Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.98

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 306682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

