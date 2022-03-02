PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0341 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $52.68 million and $970,766.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00035016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105375 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.