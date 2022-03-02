Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Announces Earnings Results

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Porch Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 234,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 570,022 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,652,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 178,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

